Grizzlies vs. Bulls: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 2
The Chicago Bulls (37-40) will turn to Zach LaVine (24.9 points per game, 15th in NBA) when they try to knock off Ja Morant (26.6, 10th) and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at United Center. The matchup tips at 3:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grizzlies vs. Bulls matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Grizzlies vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Grizzlies (-3)
|230
|-150
|+130
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-2.5)
|229.5
|-150
|+125
|PointsBet
|Grizzlies (-3)
|230
|-149
|+110
|Tipico
|Grizzlies (-2.5)
|225.5
|-135
|+115
Grizzlies vs. Bulls Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game with a +333 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.8 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per outing (10th in the league).
- The Bulls' +91 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.4 points per game (19th in NBA) while allowing 112.2 per outing (seventh in league).
- These two teams score 230.2 points per game combined, 0.2 more than this game's over/under.
- Combined, these teams surrender 224.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Memphis is 35-37-5 ATS this season.
- Chicago has covered 38 times in 77 matchups with a spread this season.
Grizzlies and Bulls NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Grizzlies
|+1400
|+600
|-10000
|Bulls
|+100000
|+25000
|-
