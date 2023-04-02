Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Blue Jays - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nolan Arenado (coming off going 1-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate (2022)
- Arenado hit .293 with 42 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks.
- Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 26th and he was fourth in slugging.
- Arenado got a base hit in 101 of 150 games last season (67.3%), with at least two hits in 46 of those contests (30.7%).
- He went yard in 19.3% of his games in 2022 (29 of 150), including 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.3% of his 150 games a year ago, Arenado drove in a run (59 times). He also had 30 games with multiple RBIs (20.0%), and three or more RBIs in 11 games.
- He came around to score 60 times in 150 games (40.0%) last season, including 14 occasions when he scored more than once (9.3%).
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|73
|.282
|AVG
|.303
|.353
|OBP
|.369
|.509
|SLG
|.556
|34
|XBH
|39
|14
|HR
|16
|50
|RBI
|53
|30/29
|K/BB
|42/26
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|73
|50 (64.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|51 (69.9%)
|19 (24.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|27 (37.0%)
|31 (40.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (39.7%)
|14 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|15 (20.5%)
|31 (40.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (38.4%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Bassitt gets the call to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 34-year-old right-hander, started and went four innings against the San Diego Padres.
- He ranked 28th in ERA (3.42), 23rd in WHIP (1.145), and 23rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last year.
