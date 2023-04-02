Thunder vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns (42-35) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Paycom Center as 5.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSAZ.
Thunder vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSAZ
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Thunder vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Thunder 115 - Suns 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (236.5)
- The Thunder's .577 ATS win percentage (45-32-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .494 mark (38-36-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 5.5 or more (53.8%).
- Oklahoma City and its opponents have exceeded the point total 52.6% of the time this season (41 out of 78). That's more often than Phoenix and its opponents have (36 out of 77).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 33-14, while the Thunder are 22-28 as moneyline underdogs.
Thunder Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Oklahoma City is fifth-best in the league on offense (117.4 points scored per game) and ranked 19th on defense (116.4 points allowed).
- With 24.3 assists per game, the Thunder are 21st in the NBA.
- The Thunder are 14th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.1 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.7%).
- Oklahoma City attempts 36.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.1% of Oklahoma City's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71.9% are 2-pointers.
