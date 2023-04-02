Thunder vs. Suns Injury Report Today - April 2
The Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Phoenix Suns (42-35) on Sunday, April 2 at Paycom Center, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.
The Thunder fell in their most recent matchup 121-117 against the Pacers on Friday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 39 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Thunder.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kenrich Williams
|PF
|Out For Season
|Wrist
|8.0
|4.9
|2.0
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
Suns Injuries: Kevin Durant: Questionable (Ankle)
Thunder vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and BSAZ
Thunder Season Insights
- The Thunder average 5.9 more points per game (117.4) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.5).
- When it scores more than 111.5 points, Oklahoma City is 31-20.
- Over their last 10 games, the Thunder are posting 114.9 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than their season average (117.4).
- Oklahoma City connects on 12.1 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.0. It shoots 35.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.1%.
- The Thunder rank 15th in the league averaging 112.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th, allowing 111.3 points per 100 possessions.
Thunder vs. Suns Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Suns
|-5.5
|236.5
