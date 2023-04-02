The Phoenix Suns (42-35) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) on April 2, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info

Thunder Stats Insights

  • The Thunder have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Suns have averaged.
  • This season, Oklahoma City has a 25-15 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.6% from the field.
  • The Suns are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank eighth.
  • The Thunder put up 5.9 more points per game (117.4) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.5).
  • When it scores more than 111.5 points, Oklahoma City is 31-20.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

  • The Thunder put up 121.1 points per game at home, 7.3 more than away (113.8). Defensively they allow 115.7 per game, 1.5 fewer points than on the road (117.2).
  • The Thunder pick up 1.9 more assists per game at home (25.3) than on the road (23.4).

Thunder Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Kenrich Williams Out For Season Wrist

