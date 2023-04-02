Josh Giddey is a player to watch when the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) and the Phoenix Suns (42-35) go head to head at Paycom Center on Sunday. Gametime is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Suns

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Thunder's Last Game

In their previous game, the Thunder fell to the Pacers on Friday, 121-117. Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 39 points (and contributed four assists and nine boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 39 9 4 1 1 0 Josh Giddey 21 7 4 0 0 1 Jalen Williams 14 6 6 2 0 0

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder in scoring (31.4 points per game), and posts 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also posts 1.7 steals (third in the league) and 1 block.

Giddey paces the Thunder in rebounding (7.9 per game) and assists (6.1), and posts 16.6 points. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Thunder get 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Jalen Williams.

Luguentz Dort is posting 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 39.2% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Isaiah Joe gets the Thunder 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Josh Giddey 18.9 8.5 6 0.6 0.4 1.2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 26.2 4.2 3.3 1.1 0.5 0.5 Jalen Williams 18.3 6.5 4 1.5 0.3 1 Luguentz Dort 13.3 6.7 1.6 1.2 0.3 2.2 Isaiah Joe 11.8 2.8 1.2 0.9 0.2 2

