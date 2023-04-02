On Sunday, Tyler O'Neill (coming off going 1-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate (2022)

  • O'Neill hit .228 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.
  • O'Neill picked up a base hit in 54 of 96 games last season (56.3%), with multiple hits in 19 of those games (19.8%).
  • He hit a home run in 13.5% of his games last year (13 of 96), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • O'Neill picked up an RBI in 33 games last season out 96 (34.4%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He drove in three or more runs in eight games.
  • He scored a run in 45.8% of his 96 games last year, with more than one run in 10.4% of those games (10).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
48 GP 46
.224 AVG .231
.315 OBP .302
.362 SLG .418
9 XBH 17
6 HR 8
32 RBI 26
47/19 K/BB 56/19
6 SB 8
Home Away
50 GP 46
27 (54.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (58.7%)
7 (14.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (26.1%)
22 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (47.8%)
6 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.2%)
18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (32.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • Bassitt makes his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
  • The 34-year-old righty started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres.
  • He ranked 28th in ERA (3.42), 23rd in WHIP (1.145), and 23rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
