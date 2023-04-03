Lars Nootbaar is available when the St. Louis Cardinals battle Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 3, when he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate (2022)

  • Nootbaar hit .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks.
  • In 48.2% of his games last year (53 of 110), Nootbaar got a base hit, and in 12 of those games (10.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He hit a home run in 12.7% of his games last season (110 in all), going deep in 4% of his trips to home plate.
  • Nootbaar picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his 110 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 8.2% of those games (nine). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He scored in 37.3% of his 110 games last year, with two or more runs in 9.1% of those games (10).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
47 GP 52
.184 AVG .266
.271 OBP .399
.346 SLG .539
10 XBH 23
6 HR 8
16 RBI 24
35/16 K/BB 36/36
1 SB 3
Home Away
53 GP 57
22 (41.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (54.4%)
4 (7.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (14.0%)
15 (28.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (45.6%)
6 (11.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (14.0%)
11 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (29.8%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.45).
  • Braves pitchers combined to surrender 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Morton starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
  • The 39-year-old right-hander started and threw two innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • His 4.34 ERA ranked 38th, 1.233 WHIP ranked 35th, and 10.7 K/9 ranked sixth among qualified MLB pitchers last season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.