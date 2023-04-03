The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Nolan Arenado At The Plate (2022)

Arenado hit .293 with 42 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 18th, his on-base percentage ranked 26th, and he was fourth in the league in slugging.

Arenado picked up at least one hit 101 times last year in 150 games played (67.3%), including multiple hits on 46 occasions (30.7%).

He homered in 19.3% of his games in 2022 (29 of 150), including 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado picked up an RBI in 59 games last season out 150 (39.3%), including 30 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He drove in three or more runs in 11 games.

He came around to score in 40.0% of his games last year (60 of 150), with two or more runs on 14 occasions (9.3%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 73 .282 AVG .303 .353 OBP .369 .509 SLG .556 34 XBH 39 14 HR 16 50 RBI 53 30/29 K/BB 42/26 3 SB 2 Home Away 77 GP 73 50 (64.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 51 (69.9%) 19 (24.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (37.0%) 31 (40.3%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (39.7%) 14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (20.5%) 31 (40.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (38.4%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)