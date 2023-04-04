How to Watch the Blues vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Blues (35-35-7) will host the Philadelphia Flyers (29-34-13) -- who've lost seven straight on the road -- on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Check out the Blues-Flyers matchup on ESPN+, BSMW, and NBCS-PH.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and NBCS-PH
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Blues vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/8/2022
|Flyers
|Blues
|5-1 PHI
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues rank 29th in goals against, conceding 283 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL action.
- The Blues' 248 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blues have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|74
|36
|34
|70
|53
|51
|41.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|59
|25
|41
|66
|29
|31
|33.5%
|Robert Thomas
|70
|17
|46
|63
|40
|64
|52.9%
|Brayden Schenn
|77
|21
|41
|62
|44
|38
|47%
|Justin Faulk
|77
|10
|34
|44
|57
|49
|-
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers allow 3.3 goals per game (252 in total), 22nd in the league.
- With 205 goals (2.7 per game), the Flyers have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Flyers have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Flyers have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that span.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|54
|29
|27
|56
|24
|30
|49.1%
|Kevin Hayes
|75
|17
|36
|53
|33
|35
|50.3%
|Anthony DeAngelo
|69
|11
|31
|42
|57
|24
|-
|Owen Tippett
|71
|23
|19
|42
|22
|37
|63.3%
|Morgan Frost
|75
|18
|23
|41
|26
|36
|45.9%
