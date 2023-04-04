The St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves will play on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET, with Nolan Arenado and Austin Riley among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Cardinals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals ranked ninth-best in MLB action last season with 197 total home runs.

Last year the Cardinals ranked seventh in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage.

St. Louis finished 32-7 over the 39 games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Atlanta scored 789 runs last season, which ranked third in MLB.

Last year the Cardinals' .325 on-base percentage ranked fourth-best in baseball.

St. Louis had a 7.4 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 30th in baseball.

St. Louis pitched to a 3.79 ERA last season, which ranked ninth in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers had a 1.270 WHIP last season, 15th in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Matz will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.

In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 31-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Blue Jays L 10-9 Home Miles Mikolas Alek Manoah 4/1/2023 Blue Jays W 4-1 Home Jack Flaherty Kevin Gausman 4/2/2023 Blue Jays W 9-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Chris Bassitt 4/3/2023 Braves L 8-4 Home Jake Woodford Charlie Morton 4/4/2023 Braves - Home Steven Matz Dylan Dodd 4/5/2023 Braves - Home Miles Mikolas Bryce Elder 4/7/2023 Brewers - Away Jack Flaherty Brandon Woodruff 4/8/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Montgomery Eric Lauer 4/9/2023 Brewers - Away Jake Woodford Freddy Peralta 4/10/2023 Rockies - Away Steven Matz German Márquez

