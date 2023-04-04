Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves (3-1) continue their 2023 campaign with an early-season contest against the St. Louis Cardinals (2-2) at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, April 4. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Braves +115 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been set at 10 runs.

Cardinals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Dylan Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals were favorites in 99 games last season and won 65 (65.7%) of those contests.

The Cardinals had a record of 49-25, a 66.2% win rate, when they were favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Cardinals hit 98 homers at home last season (1.2 per game).

St. Louis had a .421 slugging percentage and averaged three extra-base hits per game at home.

The Braves came away with 13 wins in the 35 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Braves came away with a win two times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Atlanta averaged 1.5 homers per game when playing away from home last season (118 total in road outings).

The Braves slugged .435 with 3.5 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Cardinals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+100) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+145)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -125 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.