Desmond Bane and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates face off versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bane, in his most recent appearance, had 21 points and four assists in a 128-107 loss to the Bulls.

If you'd like to make predictions on Bane's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.4 21.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 4.4 Assists 4.5 4.3 4.5 PRA 30.5 30.6 30.8 PR 26.5 26.3 26.3 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.5



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 12.3% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 16.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.

Bane's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

Giving up 116.5 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 20th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers have allowed 42.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 13th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers have conceded 26.6 per game, 29th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 12.3 makes per contest.

Desmond Bane vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 26 17 0 3 2 1 1 11/2/2022 37 29 8 5 5 0 0

