The Oklahoma City Thunder, Josh Giddey included, face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Giddey, in his most recent time out, had 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a 128-118 loss to the Suns.

With prop bets available for Giddey, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.6 19.0 Rebounds 8.5 7.9 8.1 Assists 6.5 6.2 5.8 PRA 33.5 30.7 32.9 PR 26.5 24.5 27.1 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Josh Giddey's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Josh Giddey has made 7.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 15.4% of his team's total makes.

Giddey is averaging 3.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Giddey's opponents, the Warriors, have the fastest offensive tempo, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.6 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 117.5 points per game, the Warriors are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Warriors are ranked 17th in the league, giving up 43.6 rebounds per contest.

The Warriors allow 25.8 assists per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have conceded 13 makes per game, 25th in the league.

Josh Giddey vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 38 17 11 17 1 0 0 2/6/2023 29 15 7 8 0 1 1 1/30/2023 29 21 8 6 1 0 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Giddey or any of his Thunder teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.