Luguentz Dort and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 128-118 loss to the Suns, Dort had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Now let's break down Dort's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.8 12.3 Rebounds 5.5 4.6 6.6 Assists -- 2.1 1.7 PRA 20.5 20.5 20.6 PR 18.5 18.4 18.9 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Luguentz Dort's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Luguentz Dort has made 4.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 9.8% of his team's total makes.

Dort is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Dort's opponents, the Warriors, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Thunder average the third-most possessions per game with 104.6.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 22nd in the league, giving up 117.5 points per contest.

On the boards, the Warriors have allowed 43.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 17th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Warriors are ranked 18th in the league, conceding 25.8 per game.

The Warriors concede 13 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 36 18 8 1 2 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Dort or any of his Thunder teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.