When the Golden State Warriors (41-38) and Oklahoma City Thunder (38-41) face off at Chase Center on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, Jordan Poole and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Warriors

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

Thunder's Last Game

The Thunder dropped their most recent game to the Suns, 128-118, on Sunday. Gilgeous-Alexander was their high scorer with 39 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 39 3 5 2 0 0 Josh Giddey 16 9 8 0 0 2 Aaron Wiggins 14 1 0 0 0 2

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a team-best 31.5 points per game. And he is producing 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists, making 51.0% of his shots from the field.

Josh Giddey tops the Thunder in rebounding (7.9 per game) and assists (6.2), and produces 16.6 points. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams gives the Thunder 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Thunder receive 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Luguentz Dort.

The Thunder get 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Isaiah Joe.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 26.6 3.8 3.4 1.2 0.5 0.4 Josh Giddey 19.0 8.1 5.8 0.4 0.4 1.3 Jalen Williams 17.2 5.8 3.9 1.6 0.3 1.0 Luguentz Dort 12.3 6.6 1.7 1.1 0.3 1.8 Isaiah Joe 12.0 2.6 1.1 0.8 0.2 2.0

