On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the Golden State Warriors (41-38) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-41) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSOK.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Thunder matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSOK
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

Thunder vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Thunder Moneyline
DraftKings Warriors (-8) 242.5 -340 +280 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Warriors (-8.5) 242.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Warriors (-8) 242.5 -345 +260 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Warriors (-7.5) - -330 +270 Bet on this game with Tipico

Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Trends

  • The Warriors have a +59 scoring differential, putting up 118.2 points per game (third in the league) and giving up 117.5 (22nd in the NBA).
  • The Thunder score 117.5 points per game (fifth in NBA) and allow 116.6 (21st in league) for a +69 scoring differential overall.
  • The teams combine to score 235.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • These teams allow 234.1 points per game combined, 8.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Golden State has compiled a 35-42-2 record against the spread this season.
  • Oklahoma City has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 35 times.

Thunder and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Thunder +100000 +50000 +700
Warriors +1400 +550 -

