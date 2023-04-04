On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the Golden State Warriors (41-38) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-41) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSOK.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Thunder matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSOK

NBCS-BA and BSOK Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Thunder vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have a +59 scoring differential, putting up 118.2 points per game (third in the league) and giving up 117.5 (22nd in the NBA).

The Thunder score 117.5 points per game (fifth in NBA) and allow 116.6 (21st in league) for a +69 scoring differential overall.

The teams combine to score 235.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 234.1 points per game combined, 8.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State has compiled a 35-42-2 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma City has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 35 times.

Thunder and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +100000 +50000 +700 Warriors +1400 +550 -

