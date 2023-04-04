After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Tyler O'Neill and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Dylan Dodd) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate (2022)

O'Neill hit .228 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.

O'Neill had a hit 54 times last season in 96 games (56.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (19.8%).

He homered in 13.5% of his games in 2022 (13 of 96), including 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.4% of his 96 games a year ago, O'Neill picked up an RBI (33 times). He also had 15 games with multiple RBIs (15.6%), and three or more RBIs in eight games.

In 45.8% of his 96 games last season, he scored a run (44 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.4%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 46 .224 AVG .231 .315 OBP .302 .362 SLG .418 9 XBH 17 6 HR 8 32 RBI 26 47/19 K/BB 56/19 6 SB 8 Home Away 50 GP 46 27 (54.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (58.7%) 7 (14.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (26.1%) 22 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (47.8%) 6 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.2%) 18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (32.6%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)