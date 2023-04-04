Thunder vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors (41-38) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-41) as 8-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSOK.
Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSOK
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Thunder vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 119 - Thunder 116
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 8)
- Pick OU:
Under (242.5)
- The Warriors (36-42-1 ATS) have covered the spread 45.6% of the time, 11.4% less often than the Thunder (45-33-1) this year.
- As an 8-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Oklahoma City is 8-3-1 against the spread compared to the 8-9 ATS record Golden State racks up as an 8-point favorite.
- When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Golden State does it more often (54.4% of the time) than Oklahoma City (53.2%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Warriors are 34-21, a better record than the Thunder have posted (22-29) as moneyline underdogs.
Thunder Performance Insights
- On offense, Oklahoma City is the fifth-best team in the league (117.5 points per game). Defensively, it is 21st (116.6 points allowed per game).
- This season the Thunder are ranked 21st in the league in assists at 24.3 per game.
- The Thunder make 12.1 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.7% from beyond the arc, ranking 14th and 18th, respectively, in the league.
- Oklahoma City takes 36.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 28.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 63.3% of its shots, with 71.9% of its makes coming from there.
