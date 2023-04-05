Southwest Division foes meet when the New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) host the Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) at Smoothie King Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The Grizzlies are 4.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -4.5 230.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has played 38 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 230.5 points.

Memphis' outings this season have a 229.3-point average over/under, 1.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Memphis is 39-40-0 ATS this year.

The Grizzlies have won in three, or 17.6%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Memphis has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Total Facts Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 36 45.6% 114.2 230.9 112.3 224.9 228.9 Grizzlies 38 48.1% 116.7 230.9 112.6 224.9 231

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has gone 8-2 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.

Memphis has been better against the spread at home (25-16-0) than on the road (14-24-0) this year.

The Grizzlies score only 4.4 more points per game (116.7) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (112.3).

Memphis has put together a 31-17 ATS record and a 40-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Pelicans and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 39-40 12-11 37-42 Grizzlies 39-40 2-5 35-44

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pelicans Grizzlies 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.7 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 33-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-17 35-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 40-8 112.3 Points Allowed (PG) 112.6 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 34-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-20 34-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-12

