Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Southwest Division foes meet when the New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) host the Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) at Smoothie King Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The Grizzlies are 4.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-4.5
|230.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has played 38 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 230.5 points.
- Memphis' outings this season have a 229.3-point average over/under, 1.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Memphis is 39-40-0 ATS this year.
- The Grizzlies have won in three, or 17.6%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Memphis has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|36
|45.6%
|114.2
|230.9
|112.3
|224.9
|228.9
|Grizzlies
|38
|48.1%
|116.7
|230.9
|112.6
|224.9
|231
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis has gone 8-2 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.
- Memphis has been better against the spread at home (25-16-0) than on the road (14-24-0) this year.
- The Grizzlies score only 4.4 more points per game (116.7) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (112.3).
- Memphis has put together a 31-17 ATS record and a 40-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|39-40
|12-11
|37-42
|Grizzlies
|39-40
|2-5
|35-44
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Grizzlies
|114.2
|116.7
|15
|9
|33-12
|31-17
|35-10
|40-8
|112.3
|112.6
|7
|11
|34-14
|31-20
|34-14
|39-12
