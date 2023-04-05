The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Braves.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nolan Gorman At The Plate (2022)

Gorman hit .226 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.

In 48.9% of his 90 games last season, Gorman had a hit. He also had 15 multi-hit games in 2022.

In 13 of 90 games last year, he homered (14.4%). He went deep in 4.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Gorman picked up an RBI in 22 of 90 games last year, with multiple RBIs in eight of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored a run in 36.7% of his 90 games last year, with more than one run in 8.9% of those games (eight).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 42 .212 AVG .241 .281 OBP .320 .390 SLG .453 14 XBH 13 6 HR 8 18 RBI 17 56/12 K/BB 47/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 46 GP 44 21 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (52.3%) 8 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.9%) 14 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (43.2%) 6 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.9%) 11 (23.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (25.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)