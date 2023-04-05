Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate (2022)
- Goldschmidt had 178 hits and a .405 OBP while slugging .578.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play last year, he ranked third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Goldschmidt had a hit 111 times last year in 153 games (72.5%), including 49 multi-hit games (32.0%).
- In 32 of 153 games last year, he hit a home run (20.9%). He went deep in 5.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 36.6% of his games a season ago (56 of 153), Goldschmidt picked up an RBI. In 35 of those games (22.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in 16 contests.
- He scored a run in 78 of 153 games last season, with multiple runs in 25 of those games.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|74
|.347
|AVG
|.290
|.441
|OBP
|.370
|.653
|SLG
|.507
|39
|XBH
|37
|22
|HR
|13
|67
|RBI
|48
|62/46
|K/BB
|79/34
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|74
|59 (74.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (70.3%)
|26 (32.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|23 (31.1%)
|44 (55.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|34 (45.9%)
|21 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.9%)
|34 (43.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (29.7%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.45).
- The Braves gave up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Elder will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 23-year-old righty started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Miami Marlins.
- Last season he finished with a 3.17 ERA and a 1.241 WHIP over his 10 games, compiling a 2-4 record.
