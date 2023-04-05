Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) are at home in Southwest Division play against the Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pelicans are favored by 6 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Grizzlies 115 - Pelicans 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Pelicans
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Over (227.5)
- The Grizzlies (36-39-4 ATS) have covered the spread 48.1% of the time, 2.5% less often than the Pelicans (38-40-1) this season.
- As a 6-point favorite or more in 2022-23, New Orleans is 10-5 against the spread compared to the 1-3 ATS record Memphis puts up as a 6-point underdog.
- New Orleans and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 46.8% of the time this season (37 out of 79). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (35 out of 79).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pelicans are 25-14, a better record than the Grizzlies have recorded (3-14) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- Memphis is ninth in the NBA in points scored (116.7 per game) and 11th in points allowed (112.6).
- This season the Grizzlies are ranked 10th in the league in assists at 25.8 per game.
- At 12 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.1% from downtown, the Grizzlies are 15th and 22nd in the league, respectively, in those categories.
- Memphis takes 37.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 27.5% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 62.9% of its shots, with 72.5% of its makes coming from there.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.