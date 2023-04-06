Two sliding squads square off when the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) visit the Utah Jazz (36-43) on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Thunder will look to halt a three-game losing run versus the Jazz, losers of three consecutive games.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Jazz matchup in this article.

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK

SportsNet RM and BSOK Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Thunder vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Thunder score 117.6 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and give up 116.8 (21st in the league) for a +58 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz put up 117.3 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 118 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a -54 scoring differential.

These teams are scoring 234.9 points per game between them, 4.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow a combined 234.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Oklahoma City has compiled a 44-34-2 record against the spread this season.

Utah has compiled a 45-33-1 record against the spread this year.

Thunder and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +100000 +60000 +850 Jazz +100000 +90000 -

