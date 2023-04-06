Thunder vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (36-43) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023 as 6.5-point underdogs. The Thunder have also lost three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 239.5.
Thunder vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-6.5
|239.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 239.5 points 29 times.
- Oklahoma City has an average total of 234.4 in its contests this year, 5.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Thunder's ATS record is 45-34-0 this season.
- Oklahoma City has entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 14, or 53.8%, of those games.
- This season, Oklahoma City has won five of its six games when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Thunder have a 73.3% chance to win.
Thunder vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 239.5
|% of Games Over 239.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|29
|36.2%
|117.6
|234.9
|116.8
|234.8
|230.8
|Jazz
|31
|39.2%
|117.3
|234.9
|118
|234.8
|231.6
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- Over their last 10 contests, the Thunder have one win against the spread, and are 4-6 overall.
- Five of Thunder's past 10 games have hit the over.
- Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in away games (23-17-0) than it has at home (22-17-0).
- The Thunder average just 0.4 fewer points per game (117.6) than the Jazz give up (118).
- Oklahoma City has a 25-8 record against the spread and a 24-10 record overall when scoring more than 118 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Thunder vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|45-34
|4-4
|45-35
|Jazz
|46-33
|16-5
|47-32
Thunder vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Thunder
|Jazz
|117.6
|117.3
|5
|6
|25-8
|33-10
|24-10
|31-12
|116.8
|118
|21
|25
|29-11
|27-12
|27-13
|23-16
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.