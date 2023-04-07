Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Brewers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Brandon Woodruff) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has two home runs and two walks while hitting .273.
- In four of six games this season, Donovan has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In six games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Donovan has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Brewers' 2.72 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.8 per game).
- Woodruff (0-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (1.50), ninth in WHIP (.667), and 11th in K/9 (12) among pitchers who qualify.
