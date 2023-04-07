The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals will meet on Friday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Willy Adames and Nolan Arenado among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 12th in Major League Baseball with eight home runs.

St. Louis ranks fifth in the majors with a .484 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank first in the majors with a .324 team batting average.

St. Louis ranks 15th in the majors with 29 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals get on base at a .380 clip, best in the league.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Cardinals, who have struck out only 6.3 times per game on average.

St. Louis averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (nine) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has pitched to a 5.33 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.574 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Jack Flaherty will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without allowing a run or hit.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Blue Jays W 4-1 Home Jack Flaherty Kevin Gausman 4/2/2023 Blue Jays W 9-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Chris Bassitt 4/3/2023 Braves L 8-4 Home Jake Woodford Charlie Morton 4/4/2023 Braves L 4-1 Home Steven Matz Dylan Dodd 4/5/2023 Braves L 5-2 Home Miles Mikolas Bryce Elder 4/7/2023 Brewers - Away Jack Flaherty Brandon Woodruff 4/8/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Montgomery Eric Lauer 4/9/2023 Brewers - Away Jake Woodford Freddy Peralta 4/10/2023 Rockies - Away Steven Matz German Márquez 4/11/2023 Rockies - Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Freeland 4/12/2023 Rockies - Away Jack Flaherty José Ureña

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.