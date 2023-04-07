The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.593), slugging percentage (.650) and OPS (1.243) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks sixth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in five of six games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Goldschmidt has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in three of six games so far this year.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 2.72 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Brewers will send Woodruff (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 23rd, .667 WHIP ranks ninth, and 12 K/9 ranks 11th.
