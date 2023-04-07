On Friday, Willson Contreras (coming off going 0-for-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Willson Contreras At The Plate (2022)

  • Contreras hit .243 with 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Contreras got a hit in 58.4% of his 113 games last year, with more than one hit in 24.8% of them.
  • He went yard in 17.7% of his games in 2022 (20 of 113), including 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Contreras drove in a run in 39 games last season out 113 (34.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (8.8%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • He scored a run in 41.6% of his 113 games last season, with more than one run in 13.3% of those games (15).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 54
38 (64.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (51.9%)
14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.9%)
28 (47.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.2%)
9 (15.3%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (20.4%)
20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (35.2%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combined to allow 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (25th in the league).
  • Woodruff (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his second this season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 23rd, .667 WHIP ranks ninth, and 12 K/9 ranks 11th.
