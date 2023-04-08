Dylan Carlson -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the mound, on April 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate (2022)

  • Carlson hit .236 with 30 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 46 walks.
  • In 73 of 130 games last season (56.2%) Carlson had at least one hit, and in 25 of those contests (19.2%) he picked up more than one.
  • He hit a long ball in 6.2% of his games last season (130 in all), going deep in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Carlson picked up an RBI in 31 out of 130 games last season (23.8%), with two or more RBIz in nine of those contests (6.9%).
  • In 47 of 130 games last season (36.2%) he scored, and in 10 of those games (7.7%) he scored more than once.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
60 GP 64
.249 AVG .226
.342 OBP .295
.431 SLG .336
23 XBH 19
5 HR 3
26 RBI 16
48/27 K/BB 46/19
3 SB 2
Home Away
65 GP 65
36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (56.9%)
11 (16.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (21.5%)
26 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.3%)
5 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.6%)
19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (18.5%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Brewers pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers had the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Brewers pitchers combined to surrender 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (25th in baseball).
  • Lauer (1-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start this season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
