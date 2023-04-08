After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Tyler O'Neill and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Eric Lauer) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is hitting .227 with a home run and a walk.
  • O'Neill has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in one of seven games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • O'Neill has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective seven strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 2.32 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up five home runs (0.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Lauer (1-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
