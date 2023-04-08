The Minnesota Wild (44-24-10, riding a three-game losing streak) host the St. Louis Blues (37-35-7) at Xcel Energy Center. The matchup on Saturday, April 8 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSMW.

The Blues are 6-2-2 over the past 10 games, putting up 40 total goals (three power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 10.7%). They have allowed 36 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which squad we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Blues vs. Wild Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Wild 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-245)

Wild (-245) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-2.0)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a record of 37-35-7 this season and are 10-7-17 in overtime games.

St. Louis has earned 26 points (11-2-4) in its 17 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blues recorded just one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.

St. Louis has eight points (2-14-4) when scoring two goals this season.

The Blues have scored more than two goals 47 times, earning 71 points from those matchups (34-10-3).

This season, St. Louis has scored a single power-play goal in 32 games has a record of 16-13-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 9-11-2 (20 points).

The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 52 games. The Blues went 26-21-5 in those matchups (57 points).

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 25th 2.90 Goals Scored 3.23 15th 3rd 2.65 Goals Allowed 3.63 26th 18th 31.1 Shots 28.6 27th 14th 31.0 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 15th 21.7% Power Play % 19.4% 21st 11th 81.2% Penalty Kill % 72.8% 29th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Blues vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSMW

ESPN+, BSN, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.