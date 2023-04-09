Sunday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (6-2) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (3-5) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 4-1 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on April 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (1-0) to the mound, while Jake Woodford (0-1) will take the ball for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 4, Cardinals 1.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have come away with one win in the three contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (35 total runs).

The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule