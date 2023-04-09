Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42) are 1-point underdogs against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Venue: Paycom Center

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 117 - Thunder 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 1)

Thunder (+ 1) Pick OU: Over (229)



The Grizzlies (37-40-4 ATS) have covered the spread 45.7% of the time, 11.1% less often than the Thunder (46-34-1) this year.

Memphis (32-28-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1 point or more this season (50%) than Oklahoma City (30-20-1) does as a 1+-point underdog (58.8%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Memphis does it in fewer games (45.7% of the time) than Oklahoma City (53.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 48-15, a better mark than the Thunder have recorded (22-30) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Memphis ranks sixth in the NBA with 117.1 points per game this year. At the other end, it ranks 12th with 113 points allowed per contest.

The Grizzlies rank ninth in the NBA with 26 assists per game.

The Grizzlies are draining 12.1 treys per game (14th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 35.3% three-point percentage (21st-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Memphis has taken 62.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.4% of the team's buckets) and 37.1% three-pointers (27.6%).

