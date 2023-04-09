Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42) are 1-point underdogs against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 117 - Thunder 116
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Thunder
- Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 1)
- Pick OU:
Over (229)
- The Grizzlies (37-40-4 ATS) have covered the spread 45.7% of the time, 11.1% less often than the Thunder (46-34-1) this year.
- Memphis (32-28-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1 point or more this season (50%) than Oklahoma City (30-20-1) does as a 1+-point underdog (58.8%).
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Memphis does it in fewer games (45.7% of the time) than Oklahoma City (53.1%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 48-15, a better mark than the Thunder have recorded (22-30) as moneyline underdogs.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- Memphis ranks sixth in the NBA with 117.1 points per game this year. At the other end, it ranks 12th with 113 points allowed per contest.
- The Grizzlies rank ninth in the NBA with 26 assists per game.
- The Grizzlies are draining 12.1 treys per game (14th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 35.3% three-point percentage (21st-ranked).
- In terms of shot breakdown, Memphis has taken 62.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.4% of the team's buckets) and 37.1% three-pointers (27.6%).
