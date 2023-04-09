Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42) are 1-point underdogs against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Paycom Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Grizzlies 117 - Thunder 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Grizzlies

  • Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 1)
  • Pick OU: Over (229)
  • The Thunder (46-34-1 ATS) have covered the spread 45.7% of the time, 11.1% more often than the Grizzlies (37-40-4) this season.
  • Memphis (32-28-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1 point or more this season (50%) than Oklahoma City (30-20-1) does as a 1+-point underdog (58.8%).
  • Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over the over/under 53.1% of the time this season (43 out of 81). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (37 out of 81).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 48-15, a better record than the Thunder have recorded (22-30) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Thunder Performance Insights

  • Oklahoma City is the fifth-best team in the NBA in points scored (117.5 per game) and 19th in points allowed (116.6).
  • The Thunder are 21st in the NBA in assists (24.3 per game) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23, the Thunder are 14th in the league in 3-point makes (12.1 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.6%).
  • Oklahoma City attempts 63.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.8% of Oklahoma City's buckets are 2-pointers, and 28.2% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.