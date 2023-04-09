The Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (37-44) as double-digit, 16.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM.

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 120 - Jazz 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 16.5)

Jazz (+ 16.5) Pick OU: Over (231.5)



The Jazz sport a 46-35-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 40-38-3 mark of the Lakers.

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 51.9% of the time this season (42 out of 81). That's less often than Utah and its opponents have (47 out of 81).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 19-11, a better record than the Jazz have recorded (19-27) as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

Offensively, Los Angeles is posting 117 points per game (ninth-ranked in league). It is allowing 116.6 points per contest on defense (19th-ranked).

The Lakers are averaging 25.2 assists per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Lakers are averaging 10.7 threes per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and they sport a 34.5% three-point percentage (25th-ranked).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Los Angeles has taken 65.1% two-pointers (accounting for 75% of the team's baskets) and 34.9% three-pointers (25%).

Jazz Performance Insights

Offensively Utah is the sixth-ranked squad in the league (117.1 points per game). Defensively it is 24th (117.9 points conceded per game).

With 25.9 assists per game, the Jazz are 11th in the league.

In 2022-23, the Jazz are seventh in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.4 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

In 2022-23, Utah has taken 57.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 42.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68.4% of Utah's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 31.6% have been 3-pointers.

