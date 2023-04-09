When the Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) and Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42) face off at Paycom Center on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Thunder vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ja Morant, Gilgeous-Alexander and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Thunder's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Thunder topped the Jazz on Thursday, 114-98. Their leading scorer was Gilgeous-Alexander with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 22 7 7 1 0 1 Josh Giddey 17 8 8 3 0 2 Aaron Wiggins 15 4 3 3 0 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander tops the Thunder in scoring (31.4 points per game), and puts up 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (fourth in the NBA) and 1 block.

Josh Giddey is No. 1 on the Thunder in rebounding (7.9 per game) and assists (6.2), and puts up 16.6 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams is averaging 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, making 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.

Luguentz Dort is putting up 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 38.8% of his shots from the field and 33% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

The Thunder get 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Isaiah Joe.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Josh Giddey 19.3 8.2 6.4 0.6 0.4 1.4 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 25.1 4.2 4.1 1 0.5 0.6 Jalen Williams 18 4.6 3.8 1.4 0.2 1.2 Luguentz Dort 11.5 6.6 1.3 1 0.3 1.3 Isaiah Joe 11.8 2.8 1.5 1 0.1 1.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.