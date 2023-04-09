The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman, who went 2-for-5 last time out, take on Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman has three walks while hitting .276.
  • In six of eight games this season (75.0%), Edman has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
  • Edman has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.2 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers' 2.79 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • The Brewers will look to Peralta (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.