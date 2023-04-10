Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies (who will start German Marquez) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .459, fueled by two extra-base hits.
- He ranks 27th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 81st in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Arenado enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
- Arenado has gotten a hit in all nine games this year, with more than one hit four times (44.4%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In four games this season (44.4%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.55 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rockies will look to Marquez (1-1) in his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (4.76), 30th in WHIP (1.059), and 68th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.