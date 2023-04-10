Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler O'Neill -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the hill, on April 10 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill has a home run and two walks while hitting .267.
- O'Neill has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.55 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 12 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Rockies are sending Marquez (1-1) out for his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.76 ERA ranks 66th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 30th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 68th.
