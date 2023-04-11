The St. Louis Cardinals and Juan Yepez, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Juan Yepez At The Plate (2022)

Yepez hit .253 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Yepez had a hit 48 times last year in 78 games (61.5%), including 16 multi-hit games (20.5%).

He hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games last season (78 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Yepez picked up an RBI in 22 games last season out 78 (28.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored in 23 of 78 games last year (29.5%), including scoring more than once in 6.4% of his games (five times).

Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 34 GP 40 .237 AVG .266 .282 OBP .307 .456 SLG .439 13 XBH 12 6 HR 6 13 RBI 17 26/7 K/BB 35/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 37 GP 41 22 (59.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (63.4%) 6 (16.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (24.4%) 10 (27.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (31.7%) 6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.6%) 8 (21.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (34.1%)

