On Tuesday, Nolan Arenado (coming off going 0-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -133)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado has an OPS of .770, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .415 this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging.
  • Arenado has had a hit in nine of 10 games this season (90.0%), including multiple hits four times (40.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Arenado has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.31).
  • The Rockies rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Freeland (2-0) pitches for the Rockies to make his third start this season.
  • His last time out was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 10th in WHIP (.789), and 77th in K/9 (4.3).
