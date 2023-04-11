Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has a double and a walk while hitting .226.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in five of nine games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his nine games this season.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.31 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 12 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Freeland (2-0) pitches for the Rockies to make his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .789 WHIP ranks 10th, and 4.3 K/9 ranks 77th among qualifying pitchers this season.
