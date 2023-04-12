Cardinals vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 12
Wednesday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (5-7) and St. Louis Cardinals (4-7) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 8-6 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET on April 12.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the St. Louis Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (1-1) to the mound, while Jose Urena (0-2) will get the nod for the Colorado Rockies.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rockies 8, Cardinals 7.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 13 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- This season, the Cardinals have won three out of the six games in which they've been favored.
- St. Louis has played as favorites of -165 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Cardinals have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- St. Louis has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 49 (4.5 per game).
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.06).
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 7
|@ Brewers
|L 4-0
|Jack Flaherty vs Brandon Woodruff
|April 8
|@ Brewers
|W 6-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Eric Lauer
|April 9
|@ Brewers
|L 6-1
|Jake Woodford vs Freddy Peralta
|April 10
|@ Rockies
|L 7-4
|Steven Matz vs German Márquez
|April 11
|@ Rockies
|W 9-6
|Miles Mikolas vs Kyle Freeland
|April 12
|@ Rockies
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs José Ureña
|April 13
|Pirates
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Vince Velásquez
|April 14
|Pirates
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Johan Oviedo
|April 15
|Pirates
|-
|Steven Matz vs Roansy Contreras
|April 16
|Pirates
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Mitch Keller
|April 17
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Merrill Kelly
