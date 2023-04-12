After going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Jose Urena) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (nine) this season while batting .321 with five extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is seventh in slugging.
  • This year, Gorman has recorded at least one hit in seven of nine games (77.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Gorman has driven in a run in four games this season (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Urena (0-2) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
