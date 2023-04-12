The New Orleans Pelicans are 5.5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game in the NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Time: 9:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 117 - Thunder 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 5.5)

Thunder (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



The Thunder have put together a 47-34-1 ATS record this season compared to the 39-41-2 mark from the Pelicans.

New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 59.1% of the time. That's less often than Oklahoma City covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (61.5%).

New Orleans' games have gone over the total 46.3% of the time this season (38 out of 82), less often than Oklahoma City's games have (43 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pelicans are 27-14, a better tally than the Thunder have recorded (22-30) as moneyline underdogs.

Pelicans Performance Insights

New Orleans is 15th in the NBA with 114.4 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, it ranks eighth with 112.5 points allowed per contest.

The Pelicans rank 11th in the NBA with 25.9 assists per contest.

The Pelicans are making 11.0 three-pointers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 36.4% three-point percentage (15th-ranked).

New Orleans has taken 65.6% two-pointers and 34.4% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 73.9% are two-pointers and 26.1% are three-pointers.

Thunder Performance Insights

Oklahoma City is the fifth-best squad in the league in points scored (117.5 per game) and 19th in points conceded (116.4).

With 24.4 assists per game, the Thunder are 21st in the NBA.

The Thunder are 15th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.1 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.6%).

Oklahoma City takes 63.1% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.8% of Oklahoma City's buckets are 2-pointers, and 28.2% are 3-pointers.

