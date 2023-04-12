Thunder vs. Pelicans Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Thunder vs. Pelicans Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pelicans 117 - Thunder 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Pelicans
- Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (226.5)
- The Thunder have put together a 47-34-1 ATS record this season compared to the 39-41-2 mark of the Pelicans.
- Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point underdog or more 61.5% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as a favorite of 5.5 or more (59.1%).
- Oklahoma City and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (38 out of 82).
- The Pelicans have a .659 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-14) this season, better than the .423 winning percentage for the Thunder as a moneyline underdog (22-30).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Thunder Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Oklahoma City is fifth-best in the league on offense (117.5 points scored per game) and ranked 19th on defense (116.4 points conceded).
- This season the Thunder are ranked 21st in the league in assists at 24.4 per game.
- In 2022-23, the Thunder are 15th in the league in 3-point makes (12.1 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.6%).
- Oklahoma City attempts 63.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.8% of Oklahoma City's buckets are 2-pointers, and 28.2% are 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.