The New Orleans Pelicans are 5.5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game in the NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pelicans -5.5 226.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Oklahoma City has played 55 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 226.5 points.
  • Oklahoma City has a 233.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 7.4 more points than this game's point total.
  • Oklahoma City's ATS record is 47-34-0 this year.
  • The Thunder have been victorious in 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Oklahoma City has a record of 8-12, a 40% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Thunder Total Facts
Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pelicans 40 48.8% 114.4 231.9 112.5 228.9 228.8
Thunder 55 67.1% 117.5 231.9 116.4 228.9 230.8

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • Oklahoma City has covered the spread twice, and is 4-6 overall, over its past 10 contests.
  • Four of the Thunder's last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • This year, Oklahoma City is 23-17-0 at home against the spread (.561 winning percentage). On the road, it is 24-17-0 ATS (.585).
  • The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 112.5 the Pelicans allow.
  • Oklahoma City has put together a 35-17 ATS record and a 31-22 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Pelicans and Thunder Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 40-42 13-10 38-44
Thunder 47-34 19-10 45-37

Thunder vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Pelicans Thunder
114.4
Points Scored (PG)
 117.5
15
NBA Rank (PPG)
 5
26-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-17
27-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 31-22
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.4
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
36-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-8
37-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-9

