Paul Goldschmidt -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the hill, on April 13 at 7:45 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .491, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .523.

He ranks ninth in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Goldschmidt is batting .333 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 83.3% of his games this year (10 of 12), with at least two hits six times (50.0%).

He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (41.7%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (58.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings