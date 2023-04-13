The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .289 with a double, a home run and five walks.

In 63.6% of his games this year (seven of 11), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in one game this year.

Edman has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored at least once four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings